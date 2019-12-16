Rosanna L. “Rosie” Hoskins

The former Rosanna Lee Davison was born Feb. 26, 1934, in Fairfield, Iowa, to Clifford and Vera (Wood) Davison. She married Ronald Hoskins on Feb. 25, 1989, in Keithsburg, Ill. She was a school bus driver for Johannes Bus Service for several years. She enjoyed family and friends, cooking, motorcycles, casinos, blue grass music festivals, travel, and arts and crafts.

Rosie is survived by her husband, Ron; five children and their spouses, Terrie Vigil, of Grand Rapids, Mich., Lonnie and Julie Crafton, of Davenport, Mark Crafton, of Maquoketa, Iowa, Kim and Lloyd Mahoney, of Alpena, Ark., and Todd and Lori Buckham, of Valdosta, Ga.; a stepson and his wife, Michael and Beth Hoskins, of Bossier City, La.; six grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and her best friend, Connie Freeman, of Aledo, Ill. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and one sister.