BLUE GRASS, IOWA

Rosalie Schmidt

November 8, 1948-February 14, 2020

BLUE GRASS — Rosalie Schmidt, 71, of Blue Grass, Iowa, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, after a battle with cancer at the University of Iowa Hospitals. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Blue Grass. Visitation will be Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church. Her final place of rest will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to be distributed over several charities.

Rosalie was born Nov. 8, 1948, in Moline. She was born a proud Belgian daughter of Albert and Helen (DeBruyckere) De Coster.

She married Robert Schmidt at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Aug. 22, 1970, in Moline. She retired from Elliott Aviation in Moline. Some of her favorite pastimes were baking Belgian cookies, gardening and was an artist who loved painting.

Her memberships included St. Andrews Catholic Church in Blue Grass; she was on the Catholic Service Board, and she belonged to two Alleman Girl's Clubs. She also volunteered at Cinderella's Cellar, Buffalo Food Pantry and the Kahl Home.

Those honoring her memory include her loving husband, Robert; children: Rob (Virginia) Schmidt, Neenah, Wis., Paul (Jennifer) Schmidt, Bettendorf, and Michele (Scott) Rhoades, Durant, Iowa; sisters, Barb Herbert, Coal Valley, Kay Hinkelman, Florissant, Mo., and Natalie Lassuy, Cleveland, Ill. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Tristan (Catie), Rob (Emma), Thomas, Abbey, Katie, Kaden, Nick, Emersyn and Cooper; and one great-granddaughter, Luella Rose. Her parents preceded her in death.

The family would like to thank the many friends and family who have supported her and the family over the last year along with the wonderful care from the University of Iowa Hospitals. Your kindness will not be forgotten!

