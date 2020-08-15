You have permission to edit this article.
March 30, 1928-August 5, 2020

MOLINE — Rosalie J. Mellgren, 92, formerly of Moline, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Hillcrest Home, Geneseo.

A private graveside service will be held on Aug. 18, 2020. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memorial Cemetery, Moline. Memorials may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church, Moline.

Rosalie was born on March 30, 1928, in Moline, the daughter of Roy and Naomi (Swanson) Chelstrom. She married Ellsworth Q. Mellgren on Oct. 15, 1948. He preceded her on March 13, 1994. Rosalie was employed by Oslund Fegln for several years. She was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church, where she was very active. She was also a member of King’s Daughters. She enjoyed spending time with her family at her cabin in Wisconsin.

Survivors include her children, Dennis Mellgren, Aledo, Ill., and Christine Mellgren, Freeport, Ill.; daughter-in-law, Debbie Mellgren, Oshkosh, Wis.; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; son, Larry Mellgren; and brother, Robert (Marjorie) Chelstrom.

The family wishes to thank Hillcrest Home and Heartland Hospice staffs for their great care. Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.

