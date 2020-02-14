ROCK ISLAND — Rosalie Barker, 89, of Rock Island, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Milan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan. Visitation will be Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, where a rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the Pilot Cub of Moline or to St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan.

Rosalie was born on May 7, 1930, in Queens, New York City, N.Y., a daughter of Sebastiano and Antoinette (Cataldo) Terzo. She married the love of her life, Donald I Barker, on Feb. 18, 1951, in New York City. They shared endless sweet memories together, with many of their favorites involving a ball field and meals shared with family and friends. He preceded her in death on Dec. 18, 1976. Rosalie worked as an assistant manager for Sears and Roebuck Co. in Moline for 28 years before retiring. She later returned to work for 10 more years as the jewelry manager for Kohl's in Moline before retiring again. She was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church of Milan, Pilot Club of Moline, Women of the Moose, Colonel Davenport House Historical Foundation, Plus 60, Rock Island County Historical Society, Society of Italian American Club and Friends of the Rock Island Public Library. She loved volunteering with Trinity Hospital, WQPT, Friends of Friendship Manor and the Saint Mary Monastery. Rosalie enjoyed bowling, playing softball, reading, doing the morning crosswords, watching Jeopardy & Wheel of Fortune, listening to music, going to the movies and traveling all over the world with her friend Marlene. She never met a person she didn't want to be friends with, and she cherished being a pen pal to many all over the world. Some of her favorite things included Eeyore, bird and squirrel watching, growing plants and flowers, and doing jigsaw puzzles with her family and friends.