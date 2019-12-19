June 13, 1926-December 18, 2019

MOLINE — Rosalee Rogers, 93, of Moline, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Services are 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior to services. Memorials may be made to the ALS Foundation.

The former Dortha Rosalee Ketterman was born June 13, 1926, in Rawlings, Md., the daughter of Jessie Frank and Margie (Carr) Ketterman. She married Rufus Rogers on July 3, 1948, in Hagerstown, Md. He died July 22, 2015.

She enjoyed shopping, cooking, listening to bluegrass music and being with her family (especially around the holidays).