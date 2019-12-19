June 13, 1926-December 18, 2019
MOLINE — Rosalee Rogers, 93, of Moline, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Services are 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior to services. Memorials may be made to the ALS Foundation.
The former Dortha Rosalee Ketterman was born June 13, 1926, in Rawlings, Md., the daughter of Jessie Frank and Margie (Carr) Ketterman. She married Rufus Rogers on July 3, 1948, in Hagerstown, Md. He died July 22, 2015.
She enjoyed shopping, cooking, listening to bluegrass music and being with her family (especially around the holidays).
Rosalee is survived by four children and their spouses, Arthur and Valerie Rogers, of California, Lana and John Nolan, of Bettendorf, Frank and Susan Rogers, of Moline, and Nancy and Mike Kerr, of East Moline; seven grandchildren, Jamie and Danny Rogers, Paul Frutiger, Michael Kerr and his wife, Lyndsie, Brian Kerr and his wife, Julianne, and Christopher and Kelly Rogers; many great-grandchildren; and several siblings in Maryland. She was preceded in death by her husband; two grandsons, Scott Frutiger and Steven Rogers; and several siblings.
