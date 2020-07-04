June 1, 1931-July 1, 2020
COAL VALLEY — Rosalee A. Boens, 89, of Coal Valley, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in her home.
Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home, Coal Valley. Graveside services and burial will be in Coal Valley Cemetery and announced at a later date.
The former Rosalee Ann Leibee was born June 1, 1931, at home in Colona, to Frederick and Nina (Kellums) Leibee. She married Harold Gustaf Boens on Sept. 12, 1959, in Nashua, Iowa. He died March 22, 1997. She was a devoted member of several churches, most recently First Baptist Church, Coal Valley. She was artistic and enjoyed writing, drawing, and sewing, and was an excellent mother, housekeeper and caregiver for her husband and family.
Rosalee is survived by two children, Melissa Boens of Milan, and Kyle Boens (Jacqy Williams) of Coal Valley; a granddaughter, Breanna McManus and her husband Chevy; two great-grandchildren, Camdyn and Huxton McManus; sisters, her twin Marcalee Turner and Leora Debruine and her husband Alphonse; and several nieces and nephews. She was loved by many, and preceded in death by her husband and a grandson, Seth Aswege.
WIND AND LIFE by Rosalee Boens
What is wind and where does it come from?
Where does it begin and where does it end?
Watching it disrupting the serenity of tall grasses,
I'm reminded of the ever-changing ripples of a restless stream.
The gusting winds that well and wane,
Are they not like the days of our lives?
The elations and the let downs so well depicted.
Yes, there is a lesson in the wind.
We cannot see it, nor can we deny it exists.
We hurry through life like a rushing wind.
Do we take time to enjoy the gentle breezes?
Just as wind blows one day and dies the next, so is it with life.
Wind serves a purpose but often leaves damage in its wake.
When death calls me home, will I have left damaging imprints behind?
However small, each life will leave a beauty mark or a scar.
Wind and life alike in many ways; both knowing a day of life with death to follow.
Rosalee's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.
