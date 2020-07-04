× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 1, 1931-July 1, 2020

COAL VALLEY — Rosalee A. Boens, 89, of Coal Valley, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in her home.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home, Coal Valley. Graveside services and burial will be in Coal Valley Cemetery and announced at a later date.

The former Rosalee Ann Leibee was born June 1, 1931, at home in Colona, to Frederick and Nina (Kellums) Leibee. She married Harold Gustaf Boens on Sept. 12, 1959, in Nashua, Iowa. He died March 22, 1997. She was a devoted member of several churches, most recently First Baptist Church, Coal Valley. She was artistic and enjoyed writing, drawing, and sewing, and was an excellent mother, housekeeper and caregiver for her husband and family.

Rosalee is survived by two children, Melissa Boens of Milan, and Kyle Boens (Jacqy Williams) of Coal Valley; a granddaughter, Breanna McManus and her husband Chevy; two great-grandchildren, Camdyn and Huxton McManus; sisters, her twin Marcalee Turner and Leora Debruine and her husband Alphonse; and several nieces and nephews. She was loved by many, and preceded in death by her husband and a grandson, Seth Aswege.

WIND AND LIFE by Rosalee Boens