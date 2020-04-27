Ronald W. Smith

Surviving is his wife of 52 years, Nancy Jean Smith; a son, Shea Smith, of Silvis; three daughters, Stephenie Smith, of Galesburg, Tara (and Chad) Case, of Dahinda, and Brandy (and Todd) Greenman, of Alpha, Ill.; a brother, Steve Smith, of Viola, Ill.; four sisters, Theresa Harrison of Aledo, Chris (and Randy) Cherrington, of Coal Valley, Ill., Jeannie Smith, of New Windsor, and Melissa (and Bart) Sorrels, of New Windsor; and five grandchildren, Alex Case, Ridge Greenman, Bailee Case, Briar Greenman and Ganon Greenman. He is preceded in death by his parents and three nieces, Tammy Harrison, Toni Minteer and Rachel Peterson.

Ron graduated from Winola High School in 1965 and attended Black Hawk Community College in Moline. He was a seaman in the United States Navy during Vietnam from 1967 to 1969 and was stationed on the USS New Jersey. He was a welder for John Deere in the cylinder division for 43 years and retired Oct. 29, 2009. He was a member of St. John's Catholic Church in Viola. Ron was very active in area sports. He was the former president of Winola Booster Club, Junior Sheriffs Fast Pitch Softball League and Girls Little Six Softball League. He enjoyed coaching and was the coach for the men's fast-pitch softball team, women's softball team, Winola seventh- and eighth-grade football teams, boys and girls basketball teams, Sherrard basketball and football teams, Junior Varsity girls softball team, his son's basketball team from fourth grade to eighth grade and his grandson's seventh- and eighth-grade basketball teams in AlWood. He also was a referee for several sports for eight years. He was commended on his efforts and appreciated by the community for helping develop the New Windsor Park and baseball diamond. He loved his family and never missed an opportunity to watch them in their school activities. His orneriness will be missed by many.