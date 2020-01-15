November 21, 1942-January 14, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Ronald W. Pustelnik, 77, East Moline, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at his home. Funeral services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Christ United Methodist Church, East Moline. Burial is in Riverside Cemetery, Moline. Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to Christ United Methodist Church or to the United Township High School Booster Club.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ron was born on Nov. 21, 1942 in Moline, the son of Anthony and Betty (Baker) Pustelnik. He married Peggy Bucy on August 29, 1964 in Moline. He graduated from UTHS and earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from WIU. Ron spent his life in education, beginning his teaching career in Hampton and retiring from UTHS in 1994.

Many of Ron's younger years were spent playing softball, supervising the Butterworth Park Program, running the EM Wrestling Club and umpiring softball at Northeast Park. He enjoyed hunting for arrowheads, being outdoors, attending UT athletic events and helping others. He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in East Moline. Above all, Ron was a devoted family man who made it a point to see his beloved grandkids nearly every day. He unselfishly dedicated his days to bettering the lives of his wife, kids and grandkids.