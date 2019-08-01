February 18, 1955-July 30, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Ronald W. Davis, 64, of East Moline, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at his home.
Funeral services will at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd., 1902-3rd Avenue, East Moline. Burial will follow at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. The visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Ronald was born Feb. 18, 1955, in Moline, the son of Jess and Marie (Carlile) Davis. He married the love of his life, Leslie V, Miller, Nov. 9, 1996, in Rock Island. She preceded him in death Feb. 28, 2018.
Ron worked for 38 years for John Deere Harvester as an assembler.
Ron enjoyed camping and fishing. He loved to spend time with his children and grandchildren. Ron enjoyed playing Santa and Easter Bunny. He was known to play pranks; anybody was fair game!
Those left to cherish his memory are his children: Raymond Miller, East Moline, Shelly (Robert) Sutton, Port Byron, Stephanie (Dennis) Baker, Bettendorf, Charles (Jeni) Ruddell, Moline, Tawnee Davis (Nick Weber) Keithsburg, Ill., and Rhonda (David) Wheelock, East Moline; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother, Jerry (Vicky) Davis, East Moline; sister, Terry (Vic) Dzekunskas; and sister-in-law, Vickie Davis.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Leslie; sister, Alice Korthals; brothers, Jess Davis Jr., Robert Davis, Larry Davis; and grandson, Andrew Elsbury.
Online condolences may be left at sullivanellisltd.com.