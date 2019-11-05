May 24, 1943-November 1, 2019
MOLINE — Ronald “Ron” Anderson, 76, of Moline, passed on Nov. 1, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday prior to the services. Burial of cremains will be at Moline Memorial Park at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Midwest Affiliate.
Ron was born on May 24, 1943, in Freeport, Ill., the son of Ralph W. and Mary (Ledbetter) Anderson. Ron was a U.S. Veteran, serving in the Air Force. He married Carolyn D. Stroebel on Feb. 16, 1963, in Glenburn, N.D. He retired from Deere & Co. in 1994 as a sheet metal supervisor. He enjoyed fishing, golfing and woodworking. Above all, Ron loved to spend his time with his grandchildren and great-grandson.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn; children, Jim (Lisa) Anderson, Omaha, Neb., Sharon Anderson, Moline, and Doug (Heather) Anderson, Coal Valley; grandchildren, Josh, Tyler, Katherine, Emma and Maddie; great-grandson, Kaiden; sister, Patty (Lenny) Johnson, Wisconsin; nieces, Karen Johnson, Susan Freeman and Nancy (Garry) Barnett.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.