February 19, 1942-March 6, 2022

Ronald R. Ranney, 80 of Aledo, Illinois passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022 at UnityPoint Health Trinity Rock Island, IL. Services are 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. Burial is in the Peniel Cemetery. Visitation is 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at Fippinger's where a memorial fund will be established.

He was born February 19, 1942 in Aledo, IL to Roy and Irma (Hubler) Ranney. Ron graduated from Aledo High School in 1961. He was united in marriage to Carolyn J. Finch December 19, 1962 in Joy.

Ron began his career farming and later moved on to sales and finance. He was always a people person and enjoyed helping others. Ron retired in 2005 from Midwest Bank in Moline as a loan officer.

He was an active member and Elder of the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Ron enjoyed being outdoors, woodworking and camping, especially at Young's Lake in Kirkwood, Illinois. He especially loved being with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Carolyn; two sons, Brian (Tammy) Ranney of Kansas City, Missouri; Brent (Nichole) Ranney of Blue Grass, Iowa; six grandchildren, Kearisten, Emily, Jesse, Cassy, Brandon and Reagan; nine great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

His parents and one brother, Roger preceded him in death.