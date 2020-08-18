Ronald LeMar

April 22, 2020
ROCK ISLAND -- Ronald E. LaMar, 73, of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at his home.
A memorial visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, with a time to share memories at 3 p.m. Those attending visitation and services are requested to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Capacity limits will be monitored. A memorial fund for the YMCA is being established.
Mr. LaMar had been employed by the Rock Island Police Department and later, Trinity Medical Center.
Survivors include his son, Trent, Davenport; and several friends.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.