Ronald LeMar
Ronald LeMar

Ronald LeMar

April 22, 2020

ROCK ISLAND -- Ronald E. LaMar, 73, of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at his home.

A memorial visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, with a time to share memories at 3 p.m. Those attending visitation and services are requested to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Capacity limits will be monitored. A memorial fund for the YMCA is being established.

Mr. LaMar had been employed by the Rock Island Police Department and later, Trinity Medical Center.

Survivors include his son, Trent, Davenport; and several friends.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald LeMar as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

