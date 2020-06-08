Ronald L. Johnson
July 24, 1952-June 6, 2020

SHERRARD — Ronald L. Johnson, 67, of Sherrard, Ill., died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.

A graveside service with military rites will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at German Cemetery, rural Sherrard. The family will be allowed at the immediate graveside; others may attend but must practice all social-distancing guidelines. Memorials may be left for the family or Cable Community Church. Dennison Funeral Home, Viola, is handling arrangements.

Ronald was born July 24, 1952, in Aledo, Ill., to Neil and Berniece McMeekan Johnson. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War who loved to read the Bible, fellowship with family, friends and community, and spend time outdoors gardening and enjoying nature. Ronald retired from Sivyer Steel Corp. in Bettendorf, where he had worked since 1974. He also became a weather spotter for the National Weather Service.

Those left to cherish his memory are his brothers: Kenneth Johnson, of Bettendorf, Lorin Johnson, of Florence, Texas, Derald Johnson, of Temple, Texas; sisters: Donna Ingold, of Milwaukee, Wis., Bonnie Johnson, of Florence, Texas, Carolyn Matheny, of Belton, Texas; as well as uncles: Larry (Judy) McMeekan, of Sherrard, Ill., and Franklin (Janet) McMeekan, of Moline.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Neil and Berniece; brother: Gerald; and sisters: Shirley, Loretta and Dinah Callahan.

Online condolences may be left at www.dennisonfuneralhome.com.

