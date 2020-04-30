× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 29, 1942- April 23, 2020

LIVONIA, Mich. — Ronald L Carlson of Livonia, Michigan, formerly of Rock Island, died April 23, 2020 at Garden City Hospital in Garden City, Michigan. He was a proud Quad City resident for nearly 70 years.

Ronald was born in Moline, Illinois on July 29, 1942, to Lowe and Viola (Ankrum) Carlson.

On June 13, 1964, Ronald married Ruth Ann Williams in Davenport, Iowa.

Ronald worked hard all of his life, with most of that time spent working in factories. His favorite job was as “Mr. Ron” a school custodian for Rock Island-Milan Public Schools where he worked for 10 years.

While his children were growing up he was an active coach and scout leader. In later years he enjoyed fishing, Nascar, watching sporting events, and spending time with his family.