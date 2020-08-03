× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 24, 1953- August 2, 2020

MOLINE — Funeral services for Ronald L. Bruce, 67, of Moline, will be 2 p.m. Thursday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Mr. Bruce died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at his home.

Ron was born July 24, 1953, in Moline, the son of Robert and Jean (Proksch) Bruce. He married Becky Grimes on Oct. 16, 1971, in Moline. He retired from Precision Pipeline in 2019, with over 20 years of service. Ron enjoyed woodworking and was an avid fisherman. He loved his family, especially spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Becky Bruce, Moline; children, Brian (Cindy) Bruce, Coal Valley, Ill., and Candice (Matt) Slovack, Colona, Ill.; grandchildren, Austin, Samantha, Nathan, Braden and Linda; siblings, Jamie (Sharon) Bruce, Cambridge, Ill., and Bev Garner, Beavercreek, Ohio; nieces and nephews; and his dog and best buddy, Peanut.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Earl Bruce.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

Online condolences may left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Bruce as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.