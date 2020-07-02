February 19, 1940-July 2, 2020
MILAN — Ronald K. Newberry Sr., 80, of Milan, peacefully passed away at home while holding the hands of his wife and daughter on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. In accordance with public gathering guidelines, those attending the visitation are required to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Capacity limitations will be monitored. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made in care of the family.
Ron was born on Feb. 19, 1940, in Virginia, Ill., a son of Dale and Helen Trenter Newberry. He married Cynthia “Cindy” Noble on Sept. 22, 1979, in Rock Island.
Ron worked as an inspector at the IH Farmall Plant in Rock Island for 31 years. He retired from Navistar in 1994.
“There will be plenty of fish to catch, plenty of beer to drink and plenty of NASCAR to watch,” – Corbin. Ron also enjoyed bowling.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Cindy Newberry, Milan; children, Ron Newberry Jr., Milan, Krystal Newberry, Milan, Joelle Allison, Coal Valley, and Heather (Larry) Coronell, Davenport; grandchildren, Corbin (Kayelea Murray) Macke, Kadin Each and Kinley and Cash Coronell; great-granddaughter, Braelyn Macke; and brother, Jerry (Donna) Newberry, Milan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Shirley Mlekush and Jill Albert and stepbrother, Herb Newberry.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Darcey DeWitte and the entire staff of UnityPoint Hospice.
Online condolences, memories and expressions of sympathy may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.
