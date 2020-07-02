MILAN — Ronald K. Newberry Sr., 80, of Milan, peacefully passed away at home while holding the hands of his wife and daughter on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. In accordance with public gathering guidelines, those attending the visitation are required to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Capacity limitations will be monitored. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made in care of the family.