November 13, 2019
MOLINE — Ronald H. Schriefer, 83, passed from his Earthly home to join our Lord, Our Savior Jesus Christ, on Nov. 13, 2019, with his wife, Kay, at his side at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.
Per his wishes, cremation has been accorded with no visitation or service at this time.
Cunnick-Collins Mortuary is assisting the family at this time.
Mr. Schriefer served his country loyally, honorably, and proudly in the United States Air Force, four years; U.S. Air Force Reserves, four years, the U.S. Army Illinois National Guard, eight years; and retired as a program analyst with headquarters, ARRCOM, Rock Island Arsenal after 34 years.
With learned knowledge and great enthusiasm, Ron and Kay established Antique and Treasure Trove, presently in Moline, in 1991.
A lifelong Quad-Cities resident, Ron was associated with many community minded organizations, serving in various capacities in each and every one spanning over five decades. He was a proud member of the American Legion Post 26, Davenport.
His heart transplant of 2001 served him well. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, two daughters and spouses, five grandchildren and a brother. A son preceded him February 2018 as did a sister in 2004.
Ron and his family wish to thank Dr. Jason Davis, DO, of Quad Cities Family Physicians, as well as the compassionate professionals the last few days of his life's journey, Hospice Care and Hospice Home. We are forever blessed and grateful.
May he rest in God's Kingdom in peace.
Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com.