ORION — Ronald Glen Kessel, 76, of Orion, Ill., passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. He was born Feb. 4, 1943, in Moline, to the late Glen J. and Nellie V. (Engholm) Kessel. He was a retired Plans Analyst at the Rock Island Arsenal. Ronald was a veteran of the United States Army and served during the Vietnam War.

Known as "Ron the tool man," Ron could do and fix anything. His hobbies included volunteering at the Quad City Arts Festival of Trees, woodworking, metal working and creating stained glass. Ron was a board member and trustee of Club 610 at Lakeshore Club Villas, Florida, and a member of the Milan American Legion.

He was also a beloved papa to his three grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He is preceded in death by his sister, Cheryl Kessel Walker. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Cathy Kessel; daughter, Christine Ann Kessel, of Moline; son, Kurt Ronald Kessel and wife, Lori, of Rockledge, Fla.; three grandchildren, Isiah, Connor, Colby and one great-grandchild, Aliyah. Celebration of life to be held at the Lakeshore Clubhouse at a later date. Contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children's Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN, 38105 or Quad City Arts at 1715 2nd Avenue Rock Island, IL 61201. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com.