Ronald G. Day
ROCK ISLAND

Ronald G. Day

October 13, 1944-April 13, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Ronald G. Day, 75, of Rock Island, died Monday, April 13, 2020, at home. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial mass will be scheduled at a later date. There will be a private family viewing followed by a private burial at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family.

Ronald was born in Davenport on Oct. 13, 1944, a son of Harold and Rita Pacha Day. He married Patrice Rule on May 28, 1968, in East Moline.

Ronald was a U.S. Army veteran. He worked as a manager for International Harvester, East Moline. Following the plant's closure in 1980, Ron started his own business, R & K Construction, which he operated for 25 years along with his son, Kevin.

Ronald was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. He was most happy following all of his grandchildren daily with all of their various activities. He also enjoyed local dirt track races.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Patrice Day, Rock Island; children, Tricia Day, Rock Island, and Kevin (Diney) Day, Rock Island; grandchildren, Jennifer (Dan) Dillin, Devin Day, Mallory Day, Andrew “AJ” Day and Lily Day; great-grandchildren, Camryn and Levi Dillin; brother, Jim Day, Davenport; sister, Karon Decock-Husted, Davenport; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jackie Mecum; and three brothers-in-law.

