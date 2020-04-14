× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

October 13, 1944-April 13, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Ronald G. Day, 75, of Rock Island, died Monday, April 13, 2020, at home. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial mass will be scheduled at a later date. There will be a private family viewing followed by a private burial at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family.

Ronald was born in Davenport on Oct. 13, 1944, a son of Harold and Rita Pacha Day. He married Patrice Rule on May 28, 1968, in East Moline.

Ronald was a U.S. Army veteran. He worked as a manager for International Harvester, East Moline. Following the plant's closure in 1980, Ron started his own business, R & K Construction, which he operated for 25 years along with his son, Kevin.

Ronald was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. He was most happy following all of his grandchildren daily with all of their various activities. He also enjoyed local dirt track races.