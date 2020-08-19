× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 29, 1936-August 18, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Ronald E. Kunkel, 84, of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at his home.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, Milan. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to service time at the funeral home. Memorials may be left to QC Animal Welfare Center, Milan. In accordance with gathering restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a mask and observe social distancing. The funeral home staff will monitor capacity limits and allow up to 50 people in at a time.

Ron was born on July 29, 1936, in Aledo, the son of Roscoe and Louise (Malone) Kunkel. He married Judy Howell on March 5, 1960, in Zion Lutheran Church.

Mr. Kunkel was a U.S. Army veteran having served as a paratrooper.

Ron retired from Case IH and also retired from Bonnett Wholesale Florist.

He loved spending time with his family, traveling, boating and riding his motorcycle.

Survivors include his wife, Judy; children, Jeff (Julie) Kunkel, East Moline, Cheryl Patterson, Las Vegas, Bradley (Veronica) Kunkel, Rock Island; grandchildren, Tiffany, Tarah, Shyann and Jesse; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Robin Steuart, Ind.