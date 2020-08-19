You have permission to edit this article.
Ronald E. Kunkel
Ronald E. Kunkel

082020-kunkel-ronald.jpg

July 29, 1936-August 18, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Ronald E. Kunkel, 84, of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at his home.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, Milan. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to service time at the funeral home. Memorials may be left to QC Animal Welfare Center, Milan. In accordance with gathering restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a mask and observe social distancing. The funeral home staff will monitor capacity limits and allow up to 50 people in at a time.

Ron was born on July 29, 1936, in Aledo, the son of Roscoe and Louise (Malone) Kunkel. He married Judy Howell on March 5, 1960, in Zion Lutheran Church.

Mr. Kunkel was a U.S. Army veteran having served as a paratrooper.

Ron retired from Case IH and also retired from Bonnett Wholesale Florist.

He loved spending time with his family, traveling, boating and riding his motorcycle.

Survivors include his wife, Judy; children, Jeff (Julie) Kunkel, East Moline, Cheryl Patterson, Las Vegas, Bradley (Veronica) Kunkel, Rock Island; grandchildren, Tiffany, Tarah, Shyann and Jesse; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Robin Steuart, Ind.

He was preceded by his mother and stepfather, Louise and Harold Steuart; father and stepmother, Roscoe and Darlene Kunkel; sister, Joyce Fry; half sister, Judith Embry; and half brothers, David and Leland Steuart.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Kunkel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

