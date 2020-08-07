Ronald Devlin

Ron was born Aug. 8, 1953, in Galesburg, the son of Cletus Munson and Joyce Irene (Leafgreen) Devlin. Ron married Katherine Ann Fuller on May 18, 2002 in New Windsor. Ron is survived by his wife Kathy of Galesburg; a stepdaughter, Joanna Marie Ihde of Erie; two brothers, Bruce Devlin of New Windsor and Kevin (Wende) Devlin of Rio; and one sister, Cleta (Kirby) Willems of New Windsor. Ron is also survived by three grandchildren, Katherine Hope Elaine Fuller, Brandon Evan Lee (Christine) Mahnesmith, and Stryder Aron Mikhail Ihde; two great-grandchildren, Roman Edward Gamble and Declan Allen Lee Fuller; four nephews, Zach, Lukas and Seth Devlin, and Conor Fuller; four nieces, Jera McCaw, Christiana, Kalena and Karissa Willems; and numerous great-nieces and -nephews. Ron was preceded in death by his parents.

Ron graduated from Winola High School in 1971. He then worked at Butler Manufacturing for one year before beginning his career at Maytag. Ron retired from Maytag in 2002 with 30 years of service. Following Maytag, Ron went to work at Pioneer Hybrid Seed Corn for 13 years. Ron enjoyed riding his motorcycle and was a member of the Knights Motorcycle Riding Club. He enjoyed working in his yard and exercising at the YMCA. Ron always had a strong faith in God and converted to Catholicism with his wife Kathy in 2011. They were active members at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church where Ron served as a communion minister and enjoyed taking communion to area nursing homes. Ron cherished being with his family and friends. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.