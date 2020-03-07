May 4, 1937- March 6, 2020
MOLINE — Ronald D. Blad, 82, of Moline, died Friday, March 6, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline. Services will be Wednesday, March 11, at 10 a.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1330 13th St., Moline.
Memorials may be made to the church, or to the donor's favorite animal shelter.
Ronald was born in Moline on May 4, 1937, son of Robert and Margaret (DeDoncker) Blad. On Aug. 31, 1963, he married Judy Possin, who survives.
Ron served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957. He was employed by John Deere Plow Planter Works, and then the John Deere Foundry, retiring when it closed in 1993. He was then self-employed doing landscaping and snow plowing in the Quad-City area, and was a member of the local UAW. He enjoyed working in the yard and was a real handyman who could fix anything. He especially loved the coffee at McDonald's and having coffee and donuts at Dunkin Donuts.
In addition to his wife, Judy, he is survived by sons, Kent (Veronica) Blad of Rock Island, and Brian (Christine) Blad of Elburn, Ill.; a sister, Margaret (Johnny) Ruiz of Toledo, Ohio; a brother, Hjalmer Blad of Daleville, Ala.; five grandchildren, Stephanie Farrow, Tiffany (Chris) Foley, Nathan Schmalenbach, Evan Blad and Vaughn Blad; seven great-grandchildren, Terrance Russell Jr., Keyonte Farrow, Evan Foley, Kashe Farrow, Desire Farrow, Noah Foley and Eli Foley; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
