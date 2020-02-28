September 7, 1945
GENESEO — Graveside services for Ronald Cafer, 74, of Geneseo, Ill., will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Monday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Mr. Cafer died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Hammond-Henry Hospital, Geneseo.
Ron was born Sept. 7, 1945, in Des Moines, Iowa, the son of Clyde C. and Norma L (Strohn) Cafer.
You have free articles remaining.
He married Delores (Briggs) Bernal on Jan. 5, 2001, in Las Vegas, Nev. He retired from John Deere Harvester where he had been a tool and die maker. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife; daughters, Tara Fleming (Randy Coons), Davenport, and Leah Cafer, Davenport; grandchildren, Veronica Fleming (fiance, Jacob Miller) and Makayla Fleming; and sister, Linda (Fred) Fries, Davenport.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Joseph Cafer.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.