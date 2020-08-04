× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 15, 1944- August 3, 2020

MOLINE — Ronald C. Anderson, 75, of Moline, passed away, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be held 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd., Moline. The service will be live-streamed and can be found on www.esterdahl.com. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to Bethany Baptist Church.

Ron was born on Dec. 15, 1944, in Davenport, the son of Clarence and Elsie (Sheppstedt) Anderson. He married Janet Malmstrom on May 10, 1998, in Moline. Ron served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member at Bethany Baptist Church and held many different positions. Ron loved photography as well as taking motorcycle trips. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and golf.

Survivors include his wife; children, Lisa (Jeremy) Strawn, Springfield, Ill., Andy (Kim) Laird, Milan; grandchildren, Juliana, Mackenzie, Cody; and fellow car enthusiast, Jacob Kammler.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.

