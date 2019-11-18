February 26, 1926-November 17, 2019
ILLINOIS CITY — Ronald B. Miller, 93, of Illinois City, Ill., and the Eliza area died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at the Lutheran Home in Muscatine, Iowa. Services are 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. Burial is in the Aledo Cemetery, where graveside military services will be conducted. Visitation is 11 a.m. until the time of service at Fippinger's. A memorial fund will be established at a later date to benefit the training of service dogs. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.
He was born Feb. 26, 1926, in Drury Township, Illinois, to David and Vada Pulliam Miller. Ron graduated from Aledo High School in 1943. Ron married Betty Jo Vance on April 16, 1949, in Aledo. She died March 24, 2018.
Ron was a U.S. Navy veteran.
He farmed in the Eliza area for many years and was employed in the maintenance department at HON Industries in Muscatine, Iowa, retiring in 1991.
Ron was a member of the Westmer Larger Parrish and the Mercer County VFW Post 1571.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and being with his family. Ron was an avid Cubs fan.
Survivors include one daughter: Darcy Relander, of Illinois City, Ill.; three sons: Steve Miller, of Fresno, Texas, Ron (Robin) Miller, of Monmouth, Ill., Scott (Jill) Miller, of Phoenix, Ariz.; three grandchildren: Kelly Jo, Travis and Cody; three great-granddaughters; three great-grandsons; one sister: Donna Thompson, of Elgin, Ill.; three nieces; two nephews and their families.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brothers: Robert and Lyle.