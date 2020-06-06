× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

December 26, 1946-May 24, 2020

ORION — Ronald A Foley from Orion, passed away May 24, 2020 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

Ron was born December 26, 1946 in Savanna, Ill., to Raymond and Emma (Boylan) Foley.

Services for friends and family will be set at a later date.

Ron graduated from Illinois State University in 1968. In 1968, Ron was drafted into the Army and was stationed at the Pentagon, Washington D.C. After serving in the Army, he attended George Washington University Graduate School and was then employed at Deere and Co. until his retirement from the Seeding Group in 2000.

On July 20, 1968, Ron married Beverly Lindgren at the Orion United Methodist Church and thoroughly enjoyed raising their children and traveling.

Ron kept his positive outlook throughout his battle with melanoma.

Ron and Bev have been members of Orion Methodist Church where he served on several church committees.

He was a voracious reader and was particularly fond of historical books and biographies of famous individuals.