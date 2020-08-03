× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 5, 1955-August 1, 2020

MILAN -- One of the greatest feelings in life is the conviction that you have lived the life you wanted to live, with the rough and the smooth, the good and the bad, but yours, shaped by your own choices and not someone else's.

Rona Sue Brotman, 64, of Milan, Illinois, passed away at her home on August 1, 2020.

Rona was born December 5, 1955, in Moline, Illinois, to Bud and Peg Brotman. She is survived by her sisters, Pam (Don) Ropp of Colona and Beth (Stan) Pasley of Davenport; lifelong friends, Nancy and Dennis Spurgetis of Rock Island; two nieces, a nephew, many cousins and special friend, Randy Garrett.

She was employed by Pagalos Restaurant for the past 22 years. Prior to that, she worked at Tortilla Flats for 13 years.

Rona loved her family, music, her many dogs and all of the customers she served throughout the years.

Memorials may be made to Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan.

