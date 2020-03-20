Roger W. Viager

Roger Wayne Viager was born July 7, 1946, in Moline, Ill., the sixth child of Edward and Meta (Stahl) Viager. He married Carol Van Hooser on Sept. 23, 1967, in East Moline. Roger was a butcher at Woodhull Meat Locker, last working in 2009. Roger was a member of the Quad Cities Wood Turners Club. He loved wood turning making many vases, bowls and other items. Roger won many awards and ribbons. He sold his work in art and festival shows in the Chicago area. His work was exhibited in the Chicago Museum. Roger was an avid gardener. He loved to grow heirloom tomatoes. His greatest love was his grandchildren; he enjoyed picking on them and the grandchildren picking on him!