July 7, 1946-March 18, 2020
ALEDO — Roger W. Viager, 73, of Aledo, Ill., passed away Wednesday, March 18, at his home.
A private graveside service will be held Monday, March 23, 2020, at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
You have free articles remaining.
Roger Wayne Viager was born July 7, 1946, in Moline, Ill., the sixth child of Edward and Meta (Stahl) Viager. He married Carol Van Hooser on Sept. 23, 1967, in East Moline. Roger was a butcher at Woodhull Meat Locker, last working in 2009. Roger was a member of the Quad Cities Wood Turners Club. He loved wood turning making many vases, bowls and other items. Roger won many awards and ribbons. He sold his work in art and festival shows in the Chicago area. His work was exhibited in the Chicago Museum. Roger was an avid gardener. He loved to grow heirloom tomatoes. His greatest love was his grandchildren; he enjoyed picking on them and the grandchildren picking on him!
He is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Carol, Aledo; his children, Wayne (Cindy) Viager, Sherrard, Wade (Jennifer) Viager, New Windsor, Shane (Michelle) Viager, Matherville, Shawn Viager, Aledo, and Jason (Brandee) Viager, Orion; grandchildren, Kayla Viager, William Viager, Cole Viager, Kolton Stropes, Alexis Viager, Dekota Viager, Allen Viager, Briar Viager, Wyatt Viager and Elec Viager; his great grandchildren, Jr. Lemay, Addalynn Viager, Karter Stropes and Chloe.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Darla VanKlavern; his brothers, Edward Viager, Richard Viager, Donald Viager; his granddaughter, Breanna Viager; and daughter-in-law, Anna Viager.
Online condolences maybe left at sullivanellisltd.com.