January 4, 1958-May 27, 2020

MILAN — Roger W. Dennison, 62, of Milan, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his residence. Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and no services will be held. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to the family.

Roger was born on Jan. 4, 1958, in Rock Island, the son of Roy Dennison and Jacqueline (Luther) McElroy. He was employed as a tree trimmer for different companies around the Quad-City area. Roger loved the outdoors, especially going fishing, camping and boating.

Roger is survived by his longtime companion, Theresa Chandler; children, Chad (Jennifer) Dennison and Amber Dennison; grandchildren, Alexis, Mya and Jacqui; siblings, Jeff (Robin) Dennison, Rory (Christine) Dennison, Julie Farris and Kim Fischer; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Brian Fischer.

Roger will be dearly missed by his angels: Myah, Olyvia, Miri, Cora, Zuri and Letty. The family would also like to give a special thank you to the UnityPoint Hospice nurses and their neighbors: Marilyn Bennett, Jim Newton and Randy Schoch, for their love, care and being there for Roger and his family. Online condolences may be left to Roger's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.

