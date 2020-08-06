Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

REYNOLDS — Roger “Rusty” M. Gabel, 77, of Reynolds, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at the Runge Mortuary; there will be a private family memorial service. For full obituary and to leave online tributes, please visit www.rungemortuary.com .

Rusty was born on May 9, 1943, to Martin and Lena (Werlinger) Gabel in Shakopee, Minn. He was united in marriage to Beatrice Stone in 1964 and they later divorced. He then married Fran Childers. He retired from Sears Manufacturing after 38 years of service.