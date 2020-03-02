May 13, 1945-February 25, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Roger D. Neely Sr., 74, of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at his home. Funeral services for Mr. Neely will be 1 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Progressive Baptist Church, 1302 E. 12th St, Davenport. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery, Davenport. Memorials may be made to the family. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Roger was born May 13, 1945, in Scooba, Miss., a son of Ulysses Sr. and Edna (Jones) Neely. He married Carolyn Bryant on Oct. 1, 1968, in Mississippi. Roger worked as a forklift driver for Eagles Warehouse for many years, retiring in 1999. He loved spending time with his family, sitting in his yard and visiting with his neighbors. Roger was very particular about his lawn.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Carolyn; children, Deborah Neely, of Rock Island, and Roger Jr. (Yolanda) Neely, Texas; grandchildren, Christopher Neely, Marquis Jones, Ashley Dothard, Alisha Neely, Kamisha Neely, Daeante Neely, Tyliec Neely and Tahj Neely; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Gloria Jones and Lula and Jean Jenkins, all of Mississippi; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.