September 14, 1940- February 14, 2020
MOLINE — Roger Cecil Dorris, 79, of Moline, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at UnityPoint, Rock Island. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church, Moline.
Roger was born Sept. 14, 1940, in Alton, Ill. He served in the U.S. Navy. He retired from Adrian Carriers, Milan, Ill. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church. He was a loving father and grandfather.
Survivors include his daughter, Samantha (Shannon) Lindsey, Milan; grandchildren, Caleb, Will and Riley; and brother, William “Bill” ( Karen) Dorris, Michigan.
He was preceded in death by his father, Cecil Dorris, and his sister, Dorothy “Dottie” (Charlie) Tilton.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Service information
10:30AM
4417 53rd St
Moline, IL 61265