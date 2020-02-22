Roger Cecil Dorris
MOLINE

Roger Cecil Dorris

September 14, 1940- February 14, 2020

MOLINE — Roger Cecil Dorris, 79, of Moline, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at UnityPoint, Rock Island. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church, Moline.

Roger was born Sept. 14, 1940, in Alton, Ill. He served in the U.S. Navy. He retired from Adrian Carriers, Milan, Ill. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church. He was a loving father and grandfather.

Survivors include his daughter, Samantha (Shannon) Lindsey, Milan; grandchildren, Caleb, Will and Riley; and brother, William “Bill” ( Karen) Dorris, Michigan.

He was preceded in death by his father, Cecil Dorris, and his sister, Dorothy “Dottie” (Charlie) Tilton.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Service information

Feb 29
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 29, 2020
10:30AM
Grace Baptist Church
4417 53rd St
Moline, IL 61265
