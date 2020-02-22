September 14, 1940- February 14, 2020

MOLINE — Roger Cecil Dorris, 79, of Moline, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at UnityPoint, Rock Island. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church, Moline.

Roger was born Sept. 14, 1940, in Alton, Ill. He served in the U.S. Navy. He retired from Adrian Carriers, Milan, Ill. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church. He was a loving father and grandfather.

Survivors include his daughter, Samantha (Shannon) Lindsey, Milan; grandchildren, Caleb, Will and Riley; and brother, William “Bill” ( Karen) Dorris, Michigan.

He was preceded in death by his father, Cecil Dorris, and his sister, Dorothy “Dottie” (Charlie) Tilton.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.

