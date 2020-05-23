× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

January 17, 1955 - May 18, 2020

DAVENPORT — Rodney (Ronnie) H. Mitchell, 65, formerly of Davenport, IA, passed away at his home in Springfield, IL surrounded by family. Rodney was born in Muscatine, IA to Bill and Marguerite (Jackson) Mitchell. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and especially his grandchildren, Iesha and Jacory. Rodney surrendered his life to the most high God in 2017 to the House of Jacob Church. A memorial will be held at a later date.

Survivors include his loving and devoted wife, Elizabeth, Daughters, Felisha Mitchell, Yocomma Jones, Latara Jones, step-daughter Shanta Clay, Step-sons, Mario Jones and Montrell Dillion. Step-father, Joseph Kimmins. Sisters, Janet (Erick) Cooper, Velma (Ray) Smith, Linda (Lawrence) Cox, Erma (Stuart) Scott, Kermevia White, Neisha (Marcus) Comer. Brothers, Curtis Mitchell, Willie (Barbara) Mitchell. 8 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, brothers, Robert L. Mitchell, Jack E. White, Jr and niece, Rachel Carson.

The family wish to thank you all for your kind words and prayers during this difficult time. We also would like to express our thanks to the hospice nurses who took care of our brother in his final days, your hard work and dedication is very much appreciated.

