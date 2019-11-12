September 5, 1932-November 10, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Rodney K. Anderson, 87, of Rock Island, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at St. Anthony's Continuing Care Center, Rock Island.
Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Friday at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1600 20th St., Rock Island. Burial is at the Andover Township Cemetery, Andover, Ill. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Memorials may be made to First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Rock Island, or to the Mount Carmel Family Camp, Alexandria, Minn.
Rodney Keith Anderson was born Sept. 5, 1932, in Lynn Center, Ill., a son of Sherman and Lorna Bergren Anderson. He married Rhoda J. Leaf on June 8, 1956, at Augustana Lutheran Church, Andover.
He retired from Deere and Company, where he had been an engineering technician. He had also farmed in Andover, Kan., and at the Deere experimental farm.
Rodney was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Rock Island, where he served in many capacities. He also bowled for many years on the church bowling team.
Survivors include his wife, Rhoda; children, Keith (Madelyn) Anderson, Sycamore, Ill., Sharon Anderson and Miriam Anderson, both of Rock Island, and Dr. Brian Anderson, Hilton Head, S.C.; grandchildren, Garth, Britta, Leif, Brittany, Kyra, Esther, Nathanael and Leah; great- grandson, Barit; sister, Janice Yohanan, Winnetka, Ill.; and brother, Loran Anderson, Lynn Center. He was preceded in death by his parents.
