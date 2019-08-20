January 15, 1966-August 20, 2019
NEW BOSTON — Rodney E. Glidden, 53, of New Boston, Ill., died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at home. Cremation has been accorded. Visitation is 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. Private burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.
He was born Jan. 15, 1966, in Aledo, Ill., to Melvin “Whitey” and Bessie Pollock Glidden. Rodney graduated from Aledo High School. He married Kathy Deeds and later married Kelly Etheridge on Sept. 17, 2015, in New Boston.
Rodney was employed as a cement finisher in the construction industry for many years.
He was an avid pool player and especially enjoyed his family.
Survivors include his wife: Kelly; four stepchildren: Brandon Glidden, of Davenport, Aaron (Kathy Cooper) Etheridge, Paul Cooke, both of New Boston, Cheyenne (Derick) Ross, of Moline; nine grandchildren; his mother: Bessie (John) Bruce, of Aledo; two sisters: Angie (Morgan Reynolds) Glidden, of Stafford, Va.; Shelly (Andy Fisher) Glidden, of Seaton; three brothers: Robert (Terri Johnson) Glidden, of Aledo; Steven (Marcia) Glidden, of Milan; Melvin (Reva) Glidden, of Victoria, Ill.; stepsiblings: Tina Christian, of Galesburg, Ill., Dawn (Jeff) Rumburg, of Seaton, Ill., Laura (Chris) Stratton, John (Don'na) Bruce, both of Viola; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and stepbrothers: Michael and John Jr.