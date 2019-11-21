November 14, 2019
SILVIS — Rodney D. Randall, 59, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa.
Per his wishes, cremation with private family graveside services at the Rock Island National Cemetery on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. We will have a celebration of life at the Colona American Legion, 312 Broadway St. Colona IL. 61241 at 3 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2019.
Mr. Randall served his country loyally, honorably and proudly in the United States Army. He last worked at Wal-Mart. He enjoyed fishing, football, family and friends. But his favorite team was the Broncos.
Those left to cherish Rodney's memories are his fiancée, Rena Sweely, of Silvis; his father, George H. Randall Jr. (wife Nancy), of Republic, Mo.; daughter, Rachael Black, of Moline; three sisters, Deb Weede (husband Steven) Moline, Diana Woods (husband CJ), Little Rock, Ark., and Marilyn Carter (husband Mike), of Long Beach, Miss.; one brother, Rickey Randall, of East Moline; two granddaughters, Emma Dietz and Alexia Dietz; and many nieces and nephews.
To share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.