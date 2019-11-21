{{featured_button_text}}
Rodney D. Randall

November 14, 2019

SILVIS — Rodney D. Randall, 59, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa.

Per his wishes, cremation with private family graveside services at the Rock Island National Cemetery on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. We will have a celebration of life at the Colona American Legion, 312 Broadway St. Colona IL. 61241 at 3 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2019.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Mr. Randall served his country loyally, honorably and proudly in the United States Army. He last worked at Wal-Mart. He enjoyed fishing, football, family and friends. But his favorite team was the Broncos.

Those left to cherish Rodney's memories are his fiancée, Rena Sweely, of Silvis; his father, George H. Randall Jr. (wife Nancy), of Republic, Mo.; daughter, Rachael Black, of Moline; three sisters, Deb Weede (husband Steven) Moline, Diana Woods (husband CJ), Little Rock, Ark., and Marilyn Carter (husband Mike), of Long Beach, Miss.; one brother, Rickey Randall, of East Moline; two granddaughters, Emma Dietz and Alexia Dietz; and many nieces and nephews.

To share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Rodney Randall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments