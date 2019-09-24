April 17, 1969-September 13, 2019
DAHINDA, Ill. — Rodger A. Bayless II, 50, of Hutchinson, Kan., formerly of Galesburg, Ill., died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at his home. Cremation has been accorded, and a memorial visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Geneseo Chapel of Stackhouse-Moore. Memorials may be made to the Rodger Bayless II Memorial Fund.
Rodger Bayless II was born April 17, 1969, in Moline, the son of Rodger A. and Colleen K. Cherry Bayless. Survivors include his son, Kayne; his parents; sisters, Tamara and Angela; a brother, Joseph; and his grandmother, Barbara Guyer.
