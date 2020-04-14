July 21, 1983-April 11, 2020
MILAN — Rocky Raymond Vance, 36, of Milan, passed away Saturday April 11, 2020, in Milan.
Friends and car enthusiasts may express their sympathy at a drive through only visitation 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 18, at Edgewood Baptist Church, 2704 38th St., Rock Island. Due to current public gathering restrictions you will be directed when you arrive, and you will not be permitted to exit or gather outside of your vehicle. His family plans a public celebration of Rocky's life at a later date. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, is assisting the family.
Rocky was born July 21, 1983, in Iowa City, Iowa, a son of Greg Vance and Brenda Stoltz Vance. He was a talented mechanic and owner of Vance Custom Auto, Milan. He loved working in his shop and sharing his mechanical knowledge. Prior to owning his shop, he was a truck driver for 10 years.
Rocky enjoyed anything mechanical, motorcycling, hunting and caring for his dogs, Layla, Buck and Camille. Most of all, he enjoyed time spent with his fiancée, family and friends.
Surviving are his fiancée, Jessica Antu, Milan; father and stepmother, Greg and Judy Vance, Rock Island; mother and stepfather, Brenda and Randy Huddleston, Plainfield, Ill.; daughter, Liberty Englund, Silvis; siblings, Jennifer (John) Koerner, Braidwood, Ill., Gunnar Huddleston and Taylor Huddleston, both of Plainfield; paternal grandmother, Edna Vance, Moline; uncles and aunt, Tim (Diane) Stoltz, Naperville, Ill., Dean Vance, Missouri, Larry Collins, Moline, and Pam (Rob) Schalk, East Moline; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tim and Hannah Gray, Hampton; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family.
Rocky was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather; maternal grandparents, Harold Raymond Stout and Dolores “Dodie” Stoltz Stout; sister, Mandi Jo Vance; and a beloved pet dog, “Edison.”
Online condolences may be left at wheelanpressly.com.
