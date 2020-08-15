× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 5, 1949-August 14, 2020

COLONA — Rocklin Dale Akins, 71, of Colona, passed away Aug. 14, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday at Schroder Mortuary in Colona with visitation one hour prior to service time. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, social distancing guidelines will be followed and face masks will be required. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Milan Animal Shelter.

Rocklin was born Feb. 5, 1949, in Ironton, Mo., the son of Burlan and Velma Wilson Akins. He served in the Marines during Vietnam. Rocklin worked at the Rock Island Arsenal as a Weapons System Manager, retiring in 2004. He was a member of American Legion and enjoyed playing guitar, motorcycles, firearms and golfing.

Survivors include his sister, Bobby Sue (Larry) Sadler, and friends, Robert (Dana Hamilton) DeReu and Cyndi (Shawn) Webster.

Rocklin was preceded in death by his parents and an infant son, Shane.

Online condolences may be made at www.schrodermortuary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Rocklin Akins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.