February 6, 1944-May 15, 2020
MOLINE — Roberto “Bob” Antu, 76, of Moline, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at his home.
A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, May 21, 2020 at St. Mary's Church, Moline were his live-streamed service can be viewed on Rafferty Funeral Home's Facebook at 10am. Burial will be at National Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Post 246, Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to his family.
Bob was born February 6, 1944 in Eagle Pass, TX, the son of Manuel G. Antu and Maria del Refugio Chavez. He married Donna Mead (Antu). Later he married Lois “Elaine” (Pierce) Morgan on May 3, 2003 in Moline.
Bob was a U.S Navy Veteran having served during the Vietnam War. He retired from George Evans Corp, Moline in 2011 and previously worked at IH Farmall, Rock Island until 1985 and the former Montgomery Elevator Co.
Bob was a member of VFW Velie Post 2153, Moline, American Legion Post 246, Moline and several bowling leagues. He enjoyed playing baseball, boxing, camping, fishing and was a Chicago Cubs fan.
Survivors include his wife, Elaine; children, Shantell (Leonard Smith Jr.) Beechum, Bettendorf, Crystal Antu, Bettendorf and Tiffany Antu, Pensicola, FL; grandchildren, Ashley, Nathan, Roman, Tavian, Treye, Blake, Shameer, Hunter and Harper; great grandchildren, Amari, Avianna, Armani, Melanie, Demarrius, Blake Jr., Julian and Andreas; mother, Maria Antu, Moline; sisters, Olga (Miguel) Barragan, Moline and Maricela (Ralph) Arias, Park View, IA and brothers, Oscar Antu, Eagle Pass, TX and Jesus Antu, Eagle Pass, TX. He was preceded in death by his great grandson, Adonis, sisters, Rosa Elva Duran, Melisa Villanueva and Maria Del Consuelo Medina.
The family would like to thank Dr. Constantinou at Trinity and doctors and nurses at VA Hospital, Iowa City.
To send condolences or video viewed at www.RaffertyFunerals.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.