March 6, 1930-June 1, 2020
SHERRARD — Roberta May Randleman Breshears Brostrom, 90, of Sherrard, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at her home. Per her wishes, cremation will be accorded and her ashes will be interred next to her first husband, along with those of her second husband, Kenneth. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be directed to the Ronald McDonald House Charity, 401 NE Monroe St., Peoria, IL 61603. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Roberta was born March 6, 1930, in Buffalo, Mo., the eldest daughter of Robert and Thelma Rush Randleman. She grew up in the Buffalo, area and attended a rural one-room schoolhouse. Her father passed away when she was only 12 years old. While in school, Roberta met Cleo Wayne Breshears of Long Lane, Mo. They were married May 12, 1945 and lived in the Springfield, Mo., area, starting their family in 1947 with the birth of their daughter, Madelyn. In 1950, they welcomed a son, Robert, into the family and moved to Rock Island, Ill. Their youngest daughter, Jennifer was born in 1954.
Roberta became a member of Memorial Christian Church in 1950 and remained an active member, trustee and elder for 70 years. She was active in several church groups and also volunteered at the German American Center in Davenport, Iowa. Roberta was an avid reader and lover of the outdoors. She greatly enjoyed bird-watching and gardening. She was also a skilled quilter and loved to share her quilts with her loved ones. She worked with Wayne for many years in their upholstery business. After his death in 1980, Roberta worked at McCabes Department Store and Von Maur until retirement.
Roberta was married to Kenneth Brostrom in 1984 until his death in 2002. She moved to Sherrard, in 2018. Roberta is survived by her her children, Madelyn (Chuck) Cox, Robert (Marlena) Breshears Sr. and Jennifer (Lyle) Brown; eight grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren. She was very proud of her heritage and so happy to have five generations of family members surrounding her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Randleman and Thelma Randleman Brott; spouses, Wayne Breshears and Kenneth Brostrom; sister, Burnell Allen; and two grandchildren, Jacob and Kevin Douglas Cox.
Roberta will be remembered by friends and family as being intelligent, passionate and practical. She was proud of her family and never lost her fighting spirit.
