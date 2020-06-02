× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 6, 1930-June 1, 2020

SHERRARD — Roberta May Randleman Breshears Brostrom, 90, of Sherrard, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at her home. Per her wishes, cremation will be accorded and her ashes will be interred next to her first husband, along with those of her second husband, Kenneth. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be directed to the Ronald McDonald House Charity, 401 NE Monroe St., Peoria, IL 61603. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Roberta was born March 6, 1930, in Buffalo, Mo., the eldest daughter of Robert and Thelma Rush Randleman. She grew up in the Buffalo, area and attended a rural one-room schoolhouse. Her father passed away when she was only 12 years old. While in school, Roberta met Cleo Wayne Breshears of Long Lane, Mo. They were married May 12, 1945 and lived in the Springfield, Mo., area, starting their family in 1947 with the birth of their daughter, Madelyn. In 1950, they welcomed a son, Robert, into the family and moved to Rock Island, Ill. Their youngest daughter, Jennifer was born in 1954.