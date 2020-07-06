× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 21, 1928- July 5, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Roberta “Bobbie” A. Yeager, 92, of Rock Island, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.

A private graveside service will be held at National Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the Backwater Gamblers in Bobbie's memory.

Bobbie was born on March 21, 1928, in Sheridan, Wyo., the daughter of William and Verna (Parnell) Sutley. She married George C. Yeager; he preceded her in death in 2008. Bobbie worked at The Gold and Silver Exchange at the mall and helped her husband run the Greater Quad City Auto Auction. Bobbie enjoyed cooking; animals, especially cats; and traveling. She loved playing cards with her family card club where she was a member for 50 years.

Bobbie is survived by her children, Carla (Dan) Carlson, Dee (Jack) Derrick, John (Carol) Yeager, and Mark (Jill) Yeager; grandchildren, Jason, Christine, David, Benjamin and Matthew; great-grandchildren, Reagan, Austin, Ava, Holden and Ethan; great-great-granddaughter, Madelyn; and the Zeglin nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Yeager; her parents; grandchildren, Jackie and Loren; and siblings, Mazzie, William and Calvin.

Online condolences maybe left to Bobbie's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.

