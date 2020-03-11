June 21, 1944-March 11, 2020

COLONA — Robert W. DeLeon, 75, of Colona, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family loving family. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. The Reverend Mark Horn will officiate. In lieu of flowers, it has been requested that memorials be made to the Henry County Humane Society – Geneseo, The Salvation Army, or the charity of the donor's choice.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bob was born June 21, 1944, the fourth child and first son, of Robert W. and Ruth Katherine (Warrington) DeLeon. Bob graduated from high school, Class of 1962, in Baltimore, Md. He received an associate degree from Towson University, Towson, Md. On May 12, 1990, he married the love and light of his life, Patricia “Patti” Hofreiter, at Colona Methodist Church. Bob loved and supported his wife, Pat, with all his heart and all he could muster. Pat's “SPIRIT” was a bright light in his life. He had a 35-year career with John Deere Construction and Forest Equipment Co., retiring in December 2001. His career started in Maryland with transfers to Pennsylvania and Michigan before concluding in Moline.