July 29, 2019
ORION — Robert W. Bergstrom, 81, formerly of Orion, passed away on July 29, 2019, in Palm Coast, Fla. The family requests friends of Bergie join in a Celebration of Life at Orion High School on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 1 to 5 p.m. You are invited to wear Orion Charger attire in memory of him. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Orion High School Softball Program.
Bergie is survived by his wife of 57 years; children, Krista (Palm Coast), and Kurtis (Orion); granddaughters, Jade and Sidney (Palm Coast), and Lilly and Laney (Orion); and great-grandchildren, Michael and Stella (Palm Coast).