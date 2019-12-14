Robert (Rob) Tolmie
Robert (Rob) Tolmie

April 16, 1952-December 13, 2019

MOLINE — Rob Tolmie of Moline passed away Dec. 13, 2019. He was born April 16, 1952, to John Arnott and Frances (Trevor) Tolmie.

Rob was a longtime employee, advocate and friend to The Arc of the Quad Cities. His best times were from the joy he received and gave to the residents of Arc.

Survivors include his daughter Keri (Darin) Shady and their children, Steven (fiancée Sierrah Streeper) Shady, Christopher Montoya, and Alivia Shady of Maquoketa; and son, Ryan (Emily) Tolmie and their children, Rocco and Nico of Saratoga Springs, N.Y.; and siblings, Sharon (Mike) DeDoncker, Kathy (Don) Anderson, Richard (Shari) Tomie, Sue (Jocko) Holland, Amy (Mike) Maxwell and Kim (Ken) Thorndyke.

Per Rob's wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Arc of Quad Cities to be used for residential activities. A special thank you to Stephanie and Rhonda of UnityPoint Hospice for their compassionate care.

Godspeed, Rob.

