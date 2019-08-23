September 30, 1935-August 21, 2019
PROPHETSTOWN — Robert R. Peterson, 83, of Prophetstown, Ill., died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at CGH Medical Center in Sterling, Ill.
His funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Geneseo, Ill. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Bosma-Gibson Funeral Home in Prophetstown. Interment will be at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Geneseo. Memorials have been established to St. John's Lutheran Church and Prophetstown Historical Society.
Bob was born Sept. 30, 1935, in Sterling, Ill., to Roy A. and Ruth O. (Weimer) Peterson. He was was a 1953 graduate of Prophetstown High School and also attended Rockford School of Business. Bob served in the U.S. Army. He married Beverly J. Holke on July 5, 1958, in Geneseo. Bob was employed for 46 years with the Rock River Lumber and Grain Company in Prophetstown, retiring in 2001. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Geneseo, where he served in various other positions. He was a past board member of the Grain and Feed Association and a member of the Prophetstown Lions Club for over 50 years. He was a charter member of the Prophetstown Historical Society and was a member of the Prophetstown Quasquicentennial Celebration Committee. Bob, along with his wife, Beverly, were the organizers of Prophetstown's first Lighted Christmas Parade.
Survivors include his wife, Beverly; one daughter, Lisa Peterson, of Prophetstown; sister-in-law, Sharilyn Iliff; brothers and sisters-in-law, Don and Kathryn Nelson, Jim and Sharon Holke; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
To send online condolences go to www.bosmagibson.com.