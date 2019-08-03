November 4, 1942-August 1, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Robert R. Hintze, 76, of East Moline, passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at his home.
Visitation will 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary Ltd., 1902 3rd Ave., East Moline. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society.
Robert was born Nov. 4, 1942, the son of Charles and Dorothy (Snipes) Hintze. Robert was raised on Campbell's Island, East Moline. His family was one of the first on the island. He had a great love for the island and the people. He worked at McLaughlin Body Co. as fork truck operator for 39 years, retiring in 2009. Robert enjoyed fishing, hunting, and horseshoes. He was a real animal lover, especially his dogs. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children; Rick Hintze, Grand Mound, Iowa, Robert R. Hintze, Jr., East Moline, and Emily Hintze, Colona; grandchildren, Marissa Hintze, East Moline, Abbey Hintze, East Moline; brother, Jerry Hintze, Moline; nieces; Rona (Joey) Durbin, Shurla Cullison (Rick Shaw), Chris DeFauw; nephews, Chad (Stacy) Hintze, Brett Dawson, Dusty Gard and Bart Gard.
He was preceded by his parents; and brother, Charles Hintze Jr.
