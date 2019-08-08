July 6, 1939-August 7, 2019
MOLINE — Robert “Pete” L. Petersen, 80, of Moline, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will begin one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Inurnment of cremains will be at Moline Memorial Park at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family.
Pete was born on July 6, 1939, in Rock Island. He was the son of Fred F. and Cora L. (DeLoach) Petersen.
He was a Marine Corps Veteran. Pete married Denise A. Grems on Oct. 2, 1960, in Rock Island. He worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator out of Union Local 150 with Hernstrom Excavating & Son Company.
Pete loved tinkering in his garage and working on his Model A. He loved spending time on his swing, taking rides on his lawnmower, trips to Florida, but most of all spending lots of time with his family and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Denise; children, Robert (Debbie) Petersen Jr., Tim Petersen, Cindy (Tracy) Jensen, Tom Petersen, Amy Petersen; grandchildren, Tyler, Josh, Kinzy, Dustin, Amanda, Jonathan, Katie; several great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Nancy (Vern) Cook, Karen York.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Fred; and granddaughter, Jennifer.
