August 22, 1942-October 16, 2019
NEW WINDSOR — Robert M. Tomlinson, 77, of New Windsor, died Wednesday Oct. 16, 2019, at Aledo Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Funeral services are 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at New Windsor Presbyterian Church. Burial is in New Windsor Cemetery. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home, Alpha, where a masonic service will be conducted at 7:30 p.m. A memorial fund will be established and online condolences can be made at www.petersonwallinknox.com.
He was born Aug. 22, 1942, to Robert and Susie “Libby” Downer Tomlinson. He was confirmed in the Swedona Lutheran Church and graduated from Sherrard High School. He attended Black Hawk College where he received his welding certificate and his Realtors license. He was united in marriage to Theresa L. Beeney Sept. 1, 1963 in Illinois City.
Bob was employed at Farmall in Rock Island and retired in 1991 from Navistar in Indiana. He created his own business “Bob's Odd Jobs” in New Windsor helping people with repairs and maintenance in their homes. He was a former member of the New Windsor Village Board and served as Mayor from 1991-1996.
Other memberships include the Viola Masonic Lodge 577 AF & AM , Sherrard Lions Club, Mercer County Relay for Life and he was a former member of the FFA in High school. He enjoyed bowling, golfing in leagues and charitable outings, hunting, fishing, traveling and especially being with his family and attending his grandchildren's' activities.
He is survived by his wife, Theresa, 1 daughter Susan (Michael) Iverson, of Sherrard, IL, 1 son, Scott Tomlinson of Elko, NV, 4 Grandchildren: Ryan, Dylan, Brock and Bailey, 2 sisters, Janice Pappas of Swedona, IL, Sharon (Roger) Bates of New Windsor and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers-in-law Charles Pappas and Steven Dungan and a niece Staci Weston.