July 4, 1930-February 14, 2020

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Robert LeRoy Parker passed away peacefully Feb. 14, 2020.

Robert was born on July 4, 1930, in Moline, to Edna (Burkland) Parker and Ralph Parker. He attended Moline High School. He was also a member of Thor Viking Lodge.

Robert served in the army during the Korean War. He was in Company C 29th Armored Infantry Battalion. He received an honorable discharge in March 1954.

After his discharge he worked as a Federal Employee at the Rock Island Arsenal, Rock Island. He retired with a certificate of appreciation for 30 years of service.

Robert married Phyllis Mosher on November 28, 1987, in Moline. Shortly after that they moved to Fort Collins, Colo. He loved it here and was known for his jokes, love of dogs and music, and his happy disposition.

Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis, of 30 years.

The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of Fort Collins Health Care Center and Front Range Hospice for all their care.

